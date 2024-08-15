Dubai: Traffic snarls reported due to construction work on iconic roundabout

Published: Thu 15 Aug 2024, 11:03 AM Last updated: Thu 15 Aug 2024, 11:09 AM

Motorists in Dubai were stuck in slow-moving traffic and were hit with delays on a major road on Thursday during the peak rush hour of the morning, when many are headed out to work.

The gridlock was on a patch on Al Qudra road, running parallel to the Town Square area at around 10.30am.

A KT reader said the congestion was due to construction work taking place on the iconic Al Qudra Cycle roundabout, where the cycles placed on two poles have been reportedly dismantled.

