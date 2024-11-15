Dubai: Traffic delays expected on 4 streets tomorrow due to T100 Triathlon World Tour finals

Traffic delays are expected on four streets in Dubai on Saturday as the T100 Triathlon World Tour finals take place, Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on X.

Jumeirah Street, Al Athar Street, Al Hadiqa Street, Al Meydan Street are expected to witness delays from 6.30am to 9am and from 1.30pm to 4.00pm, it added.

The authority advised motorists to plan their trips carefully and follow the road signs to reach your destinations easily.

T100 Triathlon World Championship Final will take place on 16-17 November and complete the 2024 T100 Triathlon World Tour calendar for its inaugural season.