Dubai traffic alert: Vehicle breakdown on Al Khail road causes delays

Published: Tue 16 Jul 2024, 7:34 PM

A vehicle breakdown on a major Dubai highway caused delays during peak rush hour on Tuesday, eyewitnesses reported to Khaleej Times.

Dubai Police also alerted motorists of the incident on Al Khail Road, opposite Al Jaddaf and heading towards Business Bay.

The authority advised drivers to remain extra cautious as it cleared up the site.