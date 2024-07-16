E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Dubai traffic alert: Vehicle breakdown on Al Khail road causes delays

Motorists have been advised to remain extra cautious

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month
Image used for illustrative purpose only
Image used for illustrative purpose only

Published: Tue 16 Jul 2024, 7:34 PM

A vehicle breakdown on a major Dubai highway caused delays during peak rush hour on Tuesday, eyewitnesses reported to Khaleej Times.

Dubai Police also alerted motorists of the incident on Al Khail Road, opposite Al Jaddaf and heading towards Business Bay.


The authority advised drivers to remain extra cautious as it cleared up the site.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE