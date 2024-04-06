UAE

Dubai traffic alert: Police warn motorists of accident on major road

The authority has asked drivers to use alternative routes

by

Web Desk
Published: Sat 6 Apr 2024, 3:15 PM

Dubai Police have put out an alert informing motorists of an accident on the city's arterial road.

The authority took to X to alert drivers of an accident on Sheikh Zayed Road near Manara Street. The accident occurred on the road heading towards World Trade Centre.


Dubai Police has asked motorists to use alternative routes.

