Dubai: Vehicle overturns, causes 31-minute delay on major road towards Sharjah

Published: Sat 5 Oct 2024, 12:35 PM Last updated: Sat 5 Oct 2024, 2:57 PM

If your plans today involve heading to Sharjah, you should reconsider taking the Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road as an overturned vehicle has been reported as of 12.35pm.

Dubai Police took to X on Saturday to inform motorists of the incident on the busy road, asking them to exercise caution and stay safe.

The incident took place near Muhaisnah Bridge, while heading towards Sharjah. Take a look at the heavy traffic jam in the map below, marked by the red line in the middle.