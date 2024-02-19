UAE

Dubai traffic alert: Accident on street towards Al Khail road; authority warns motorists

Motorists have been advised to drive carefully and maintain their safety

Published: Mon 19 Feb 2024, 10:34 AM

Last updated: Mon 19 Feb 2024, 10:46 AM

An accident took place on a street in Dubai, according to an alert by Dubai Police.

Taking to X, the authority informed motorists of the incident on Ras Al Khor Street in the direction of Al Khail Road and the traffic obstruction due to the accident.

Motorists have been advised to drive carefully and maintain their safety.

