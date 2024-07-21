Dubai traffic alert: Accident on Sheikh Zayed Road, authority warns motorists

The demonstrators, who gathered on UAE streets, were referred to court and an immediate investigation was ordered
Dubai Police have put out an alert informing motorists of an accident on the city's Sheikh Zayed Road.
The authority took to X to alert drivers of an accident on Sheikh Zayed Road heading towards Sharjah. The accident occurred on the road before Umm Suqeim Bridge.
Dubai Police has asked motorists to be extra cautious.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
ALSO READ:
The demonstrators, who gathered on UAE streets, were referred to court and an immediate investigation was ordered
While many residents and tourists experienced smooth departures from Dubai, they encountered significant issues at their arrival or transfer airports
Trong died at the age of 80 after holding Vietnam's most powerful position for 13 years
Mofa emphasised the need to 'put an end to the practices that threaten the establishment of an independent Palestinian state'
Stores selling tobacco products and e-cigarettes are required to put up warning signs to prevent the entry of youth under the age of 18
The health sector was also supported with urgent medical aid, including more than 16 tonnes of medicines and medical supplies
Confusion, mistrust, and other negative emotions are key components of the allure of such theories
Abu Dhabi Police has called on motorists to exercise caution and adhere to changing speed limits displayed on boards