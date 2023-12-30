Dubai traffic alert: Accident on major road; authority warns motorists

The grant facilitates the transition of the projects from theory to practice, provided that the winners commence implementation within two months
An accident took place on a major road in the emirate on Saturday, according to Dubai Police.
Taking to X, the authority said the incident took place on Mohammad Bin Zayed Road before AlAin - Dubai Bridge towards Abu Dhabi.
Motorists are advised to drive carefully and maintain their safety.
