Dubai traffic alert: Accident on major road; authority warns motorists

Published: Sat 30 Dec 2023, 12:27 PM Last updated: Sat 30 Dec 2023, 12:29 PM

An accident took place on a major road in the emirate on Saturday, according to Dubai Police.

Taking to X, the authority said the incident took place on Mohammad Bin Zayed Road before AlAin - Dubai Bridge towards Abu Dhabi.

Motorists are advised to drive carefully and maintain their safety.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

ALSO READ: