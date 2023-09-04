Dubai traffic alert: Accident on key road, authorities warn motorists

With the winter break starting soon, educators are confident that the students appearing for boards will utilise it to prepare for the examination
The Dubai Police has warned motorists of an accident on a key road in the emirate on Monday.
The authority took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to notify drivers of the collision between two vehicles on Al Khail Street, opposite Al Jaddaf.
The accident has taken place towards the direction of Gulf Crossing.
Motorists have been advised to remain cautious while driving and maintain their safety.
Three expats, hailing from different countries, won the latest edition of the 'Triple 100 Raffle Draw'
They took a loan against their house and travelled the world for all the F1 races this year with their last stop being Abu Dhabi
Rosaries are crafted from various materials, including wood, precious stones, ivory, pearls and other natural materials
Egypt was the first country in the region to join the WiN Middle East Chapter
In its 18th year, this much-anticipated family-run cake sale is set to unfold in Via Rodeo in front of Concept Store
The temple was built in the late 1950s and has been a place of worship for the Hindus residing in the country since then
Islam places importance on sustainability — as seen in this saying of the Prophet: 'If the Final Hour comes while you have a shoot of a plant in your hands and it is possible to plant it before the Hour comes, you should plant it'