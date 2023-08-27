Dubai traffic alert: Accident on key road, authorities warn motorists

Published: Sun 27 Aug 2023, 6:42 PM Last updated: Sun 27 Aug 2023, 6:47 PM

Dubai Police have warned motorists of an accident on a key road in the emirate.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, the authority informed residents of an accident on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road.

The incident happened on the opposite side of Global Village, resulting in a traffic blockage.

Residents have been advised to drive carefully and remain cautious.

