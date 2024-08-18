Dubai Tourist Police received over 3,000 comments, suggestions this year

Tourist hails Dubai Police after arrest of her attackers

Published: Sun 18 Aug 2024, 9:30 AM Last updated: Sun 18 Aug 2024, 9:36 AM

The Dubai Tourist Police received 3,509 comments, inquiries, comments, and suggestions from tourists since the start of the year, following 7,652 interactions last year, it was announced on Sunday, August 18.

The authority uses five digital and innovative communication channels to connect with tourists and provide them with easy access to their services and assistance 24/7.

Through the latest version of the Dubai Police smart app, tourists can easily interact with the Tourist Police. The latest version of the app allows tourists from around the world to submit inquiries and reports effortlessly.

Tourists can also use the Dubai Police website as a second communication channel.

A third option for tourists is visiting one of the Smart Police Stations (SPS) located throughout Dubai, which operate 24/7 without human intervention, allowing tourists to submit suggestions and reports with ease.