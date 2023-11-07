Dubai tops list of most popular cities to move abroad: Study

Orange and yellow alerts have been issued in most parts of the country
Dubai has topped the list of cities people from across the globe want to move to, according to a study by Remitly, a US online remittance service.
The study is based on Google search data in all languages for the term ‘move to [city]’. This data was collected from October 2022 to September 2023 in 164 countries. The most searched-for location was then considered the most preferred destination for the specific country.
Remitly explained that the “overall rankings were created by totalling how many times each city featured as the number one choice of another country”. Dubai was preferred over Miami, Paris and New York, the three next cities on the list.
People in about 60 countries across the globe showed interest in moving to Dubai. This preference for the Emirati metropolis can be attributed to the prospects of good employment opportunities, modern infrastructure, crime-free and peaceful environment, alongside relatively stable weather conditions. The diverse global population in the city and easy connectivity with most parts of the world add to its appeal.
By some estimates, Dubai’s population has seen a steep rise of almost 100,000 between 2022 and 2023 and most of this population comprises expats and migrant workers.
"For anyone wanting a fresh start in a new city where it’s easy to meet and make friends from all corners of the world, Dubai appears to be the ideal relocation destination," Remitly said.
Take a look at what the data from different geographical regions has to say:
When it comes to picking a non-city to move to, 47 of 50 US states picked Dubai, meaning 74% of the US population would like to move to Dubai if they were to move abroad.
Canada, a country believed to be the dream destination of people around the world, also showed an inclination towards Dubai. Seven out of 10 Canadian provinces picked Dubai as their top destination, followed by New York City, Miami, and Doha.
Dubai ranks as the number one choice in 14 European countries. It is followed closely by the Belgian capital Brussels, the administrative centre of the European Union, and the UK’s capital London.
Seven countries, including India, Sri Lanka and Pakistan, in Asia, see Dubai as their international relocation choice. However, the six other Asian countries picked Miami. The Philippines leaned towards the USA’s Phoenix, while Thailand picked another US city Chicago.
A whopping 20 African countries, including Cameroon, Ghana, and Nigeria, expressed interest in moving to Dubai. Paris was second on Africa’s list with eight countries searching about how to move to the French capital.
ALSO READ:
Orange and yellow alerts have been issued in most parts of the country
FNC speaker Saqr Ghobash also reaffirms the UAE's commitment to the Palestinian people during a new session of the council today
He also gave green light to law regarding the general budget of the Dubai Government for 2024 with expenditures of Dh79.1 billion
The event celebrated the artistry of 11 international artists who skilfully immortalised flowers on their canvases
The rare scripture dates back to early-to mid-8th century
The TikTok sensation was filmed driving without a valid license, using a phone while operating the vehicle, sitting on the driver's lap, and neglecting to wear a seat belt
The fund will be used to stock the libraries with the latest publications of the 42nd session of the Sharjah International Book Fair
Joy Alukkas launched his autobiography at Sharjah International Book Fair