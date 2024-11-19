Dubai: Top Damac official clarifies rumours of airline venture

A top official at Damac Properties has denied the rumours that the group is starting an airline.

Amira Sajwani, Managing Director of Damac, clarified this at an event to launch its new master development Damac Island on Tuesday evening.

“I want to clarify that we are not coming out with an airline,” she said. “All the destinations you need will be available in Damac Islands. That is the only airline that we need and all the destinations are only 20 minutes away.”

Earlier, Damac Properties, the largest private developer in Dubai, teased a new venture with videos and other content on its official social media channels. The company had also launched a new website for the supposed new business.

“Damac Air, a visionary initiative by Damac Properties, redefines luxury travel… Experience the serenity of Bali, the azure waters of the Maldives, and the vibrant spirit of Hawaii. Our innovative concept invites you to explore six world-renowned tropical locales: Bali, Maldives, Hawaii, Seychelles, Fiji, and Bora Bora,” it said on its website.

Social media posts showed an aircraft with Damac Air livery and airport information boards with its logo displays.

However, with Amira’s clarification, it now appears that the move was just a marketing technique to promote Damac Islands, which will have a large number of waterfront villas. Located in the Al Qudra area, the property is located next to Damac’s Sun City community. According to renderings of the property, small lagoons of water will run across it that will provide residents with a floating yoga deck, a lagoon waterfall, and an aqua park. A central hub fountain will integrate water, fire, and laser effects. At a press conference on Tuesday evening, Amira revealed that a large number of properties on Damac Islands, where townhouses and villas which range from Dh2.5 million and Dh100 million, were already sold out prior to the official launch. She also added that apartment prices started from Dh600,000. ALSO READ: Dubai's Damac Properties to launch luxury travel venture, offer free trips to registrants Dubai rentals data shows demand continuing to stay strong