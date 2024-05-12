Dubai to restore old areas, create 'open museum'

Does a worker need to exit the country right after leaving their job?
Dubai’s old neighbourhoods and buildings built between 1960s and 1990s will be restored to create an “open museum of human heritage".
The Executive Council of Dubai announced on Sunday the approval of the second phase of the project dedicated to preserving the emirate’s heritage architecture.
“By protecting our heritage architecture, we seek to promote a deeper understanding among citizens, residents and visitors of what has shaped the emirate into the thriving metropolis it is today,” noted Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
“We have a responsibility to celebrate our history and protect our architectural treasures for future generations,” he added.
The second phase of restoration focuses on the preservation of 35 sites and buildings dating from the 1960s to the 1990s. The first phase covered 17 archaeological sites, 14 historical areas, and 741 buildings from Dubai’s earlier history.
The 35 sites and buildings covered by the second phase of the project include:
angel@khaleejtimes.com
ALSO READ:
Does a worker need to exit the country right after leaving their job?
Residents can also expect a slight increase in temperature today
Rumours suggest that even Nasa offers a similar service; however, Al Hariri has rejected such claims
The emirates had presented the resolution stating that Palestine is qualified for full membership in the UN
The UAE wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured
When rains lashed the country last month, many tourist spots and adventure destinations were damaged, posing a risk for visitors
The authority uploaded a video of the medical evacuation, showing a rescuer descending from the chopper while it was suspended mid-air
President Sheikh Mohamed expressed his sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathy