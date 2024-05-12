Dubai to restore old areas, create 'open museum'

Published: Sun 12 May 2024, 6:27 PM Last updated: Sun 12 May 2024, 6:40 PM

Dubai’s old neighbourhoods and buildings built between 1960s and 1990s will be restored to create an “open museum of human heritage".

The Executive Council of Dubai announced on Sunday the approval of the second phase of the project dedicated to preserving the emirate’s heritage architecture.

“By protecting our heritage architecture, we seek to promote a deeper understanding among citizens, residents and visitors of what has shaped the emirate into the thriving metropolis it is today,” noted Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“We have a responsibility to celebrate our history and protect our architectural treasures for future generations,” he added.

The second phase of restoration focuses on the preservation of 35 sites and buildings dating from the 1960s to the 1990s. The first phase covered 17 archaeological sites, 14 historical areas, and 741 buildings from Dubai’s earlier history.

The 35 sites and buildings covered by the second phase of the project include:

Deira Clock Tower

Rashid Tower

Dubai Petroleum Building

Terminal 1 at Dubai International Airport,

Dubai Municipality Main Building

Dubai Television Building

Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Palace - Za'abeel

Hospitality Palace

Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Palace – Hatta

Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed School – Hatta

Za'abeel Secondary School

Al Ras Library

Dubai Land Department Building

Fish Roundabout

Dubai Courts Building

Diwan Building

Naif Police Station

Flame Monument

Emirates Post Building - Al Karama

Water tank at Al Khazzan Park

Safa Park Building

Al Nasr Leisureland

Jumeirah Zoo

Emirates Golf Club

Dubai Creek Golf Club

Jumeirah Mosque

Rashidiya Grand Mosque

Al Fahidi Mosque

Health Authority Mosque

Omar Bin Haider Mosque

Al Maktoum Hospital

Dubai Hospital

Baraha Hospital

Rashid Hospital

Latifa Hospital (Al Wasl)

angel@khaleejtimes.com

ALSO READ: