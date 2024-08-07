E-Paper

Dubai to reduce work hours, suspend Friday operations for some govt entities

The pilot initiative will be implemented from August 12 to September 30

by

A Staff Reporter
File Photo
File Photo

Published: Wed 7 Aug 2024, 4:17 PM

Last updated: Wed 7 Aug 2024, 4:28 PM

Authorities in Dubai have announced the launch of a pilot initiative to reduce the working hours of participating government entities during the summer. It will also see work on Fridays suspended, according to the Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR).

The ‘Our Flexible Summer’ initiative will reduce work hours to seven at 15 government entities in Dubai. The initiative will be implemented from August 12 to September 30.


More to follow

A Staff Reporter

