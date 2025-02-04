Dubai to get world's tallest wellbeing resort by 2028

Dubai will soon get the world's tallest well-being resort as part of the Dubai Quality of Life Strategy 2033, Sheikh Hamdan announced on Tuesday.

'Therme Dubai' will be located at Zabeel Park and is set to open in 2028. The city will be allocating Dh2 billion towards the development of the new landmark that will feature an interactive park and the world’s largest indoor botanical garden, designed to host 1.7 million visitors annually.

"This innovative project reflects our commitment to enhancing urban biodiversity and environmental sustainability, and creating enriching experiences for Dubai's residents and visitors," said the Crown Prince.