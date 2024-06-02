Dubai: Three developers fined Dh500,000 each for violating real estate law

Published: Sun 2 Jun 2024, 4:33 PM Last updated: Sun 2 Jun 2024, 5:17 PM

Three developers in Dubai have been fined Dh500,000 each for promoting and marketing real estate projects without completing the mandatory registration procedures for off-plan projects.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channel

The Dubai Land Department (DLD) did not name the developers, but said they had violated a law on real estate development escrow accounts.

A real estate escrow account is designated for a real estate project where the funds collected from buyers of off-plan units are deposited. This account aims to regulate the construction process of the units sold, ensuring the protection of investor rights.