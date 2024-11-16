Dubai: Thousands gather to celebrate Diwali as Zabeel Park shines in festival of lights

Photos: Muhammad Sajjad

Zabeel Park turned into a vibrant cultural hub on Friday evening as thousands of Indian expats gathered to celebrate Diwali, the festival of lights in an event organised by Emirates Loves India and UAE Government Media Office.

The park was illuminated with colourful lights, flowers, intricate rangoli designs, and festive decorations that showcased the richness of Indian culture. Despite the absence of fireworks, the lively atmosphere and numerous activities made it an unforgettable celebration for the visitors.

Celebrating diversity and friendship

The event saw the presence of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE's of Tolerance and Coexistence, and Sunjay Sudhir, India’s Ambassador to the UAE. Several diplomats and dignitaries from the Indian community also attended, symbolizing the deep-rooted friendship between the two nations.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Sunjay Sudhir, India’s Ambassador to the UAE

Speaking at the event, Sudhir said: “The Diwali celebration here signifies how deep the India-UAE relationship is. This country celebrates diversity and inclusion with over 200 nationalities. Among all Indian festivals, Diwali is unique as it is celebrated across the country, transcending regions and religions. To see thousands of people celebrating Diwali here in Dubai is truly amazing and a tribute to the vibrant ties between our two countries.”

Sheikh Nahyan underlined the importance of cultural exchange and cooperation. He said: “The Diwali celebration here highlights our culture of acceptance and the way of life shared with India and its great people. It reminds us that the UAE values cultural heritage from across the world. The friendship between India and the UAE has been built on trust, cooperation, and shared values. Events like these strengthen our bond further, and we look forward to advancing this special relationship in the years to come.”

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence in the UAE

Recognizing excellence

As part of the celebrations, several Indian entrepreneurs and businessmen were honoured for their contributions to the UAE economy. Among those recognized were Rizwan Sajan, founder of Danube; Atif Rahman, founder of Oro Properties; Nisha Jagtiani, group director of Landmark; Siddharth Balachandran, executive chairman and CEO of Buimerc Corporation Ltd; Dr Surender Singh Kandhari, chairman and founder of Al Dobowi Group; and Pankaj Gupta, co-founder and co-CEO of Gulf Islamic Investment.

Rizwan Sajan expressed his gratitude on receiving the award and said: “It’s a great initiative to celebrate the Indian festival of Diwali in the UAE. I feel incredibly happy that individuals are being recognized by the rulers and leaders of this country." “I came here 30 years ago with no money, and today, I tell people that the UAE is a land of opportunities like no other," he added.

For Atif Rahman, the recognition was deeply personal. “This award is very dear to me as it comes from both India, my motherland, and the UAE, where I have been working for over two decades,” said Atif.

“Apart from being motivated, I felt emotional receiving this award. It feels like a culmination of years of hard work and innovation in the real estate industry,” he added.

Expressing her gratitude and pride, Nisha Jagtiani, emphasised the significance of the recognition she received. She highlighted the UAE’s role in promoting cultural harmony and international collaboration. “This award is truly special, and I am grateful to the organizers for recognizing our contributions. Events like these highlight the UAE’s success in fostering a peaceful and harmonious multicultural society while also underscoring its commitment to global partnerships and cross-cultural understanding,” she said.

A festive display The park featured rows of stalls selling traditional Indian products such as handcrafted jewellery, ethnic apparel and artisanal pottery. Each stall was adorned with intricate Indian designs, featuring vibrant colours and floral patterns, creating an authentic festive vibe. Top Indian artists perform Adding to the charm of the celebration, Indian musical performances captivated the audience. Popular Indian rapper Badshah enthralled the crowd with his chart-topping hits, while the renowned Indian band Avial brought their unique fusion music to the stage, leaving the audience dancing and singing along. ayaz@khaleejtimes.com ALSO READ: RTA announces extended Dubai Metro timings from November 16 to 17 Diwali 'bonus', sweets: Meet the expat family celebrating festival for 76th year in Dubai