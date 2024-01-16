Dubai: Tea-coloured pond water near Mall of the Emirates sparks concerns

Published: Tue 16 Jan 2024, 2:11 PM

Visitors to the popular Mall of the Emirates Jogging Pond in Al Barsha have raised concerns about the declining water quality at the scenic spot. Recent photographs obtained by Khaleej Times depict thick layers of unsightly tea-coloured or brown water.

Situated near the Mall of the Emirates Metro Station and directly opposite the Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates, the area is a magnet for visitors, drawing both locals and tourists alike.

Even residents in the vicinity such as Alain, a Filipino expatriate who has frequented the park for nearly two years, expressed surprise at the deteriorating conditions. "I regularly walk or run along the trail, given its proximity to my residence. However, the muddy brown water is a turn-off. There's now an unpleasant smell lingering in the air," he said

A response from the Dubai Municipality, responsible for park maintenance, was not available.

Offering insight into the situation, Imteyaz Ahmad, Managing Director of Future Water and Power Consulting, suggested the discoloured water could be the onset of algal bloom, possibly linked to weather conditions and changes in water quality.

Algal blooms are dense accumulations of tiny green plants on the water's surface, often caused by an excess of nutrients, primarily phosphorus, on which algae depend for growth.

Ahmad emphasised caution, noting, "These waters can be toxic, and it's advisable for people to avoid contact until the Municipality takes action to treat it."

ALSO READ: