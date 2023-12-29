Dubai taxi fares to start at Dh20 in some areas on New Year's Eve

The Hatta Honey Festival saw many local farmers showcasing their honey straight from their farms
Taxi fares in and around locations in Dubai where thre are fireworks displays will go up, with the introduction of a new flag down rate set at Dh20, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Friday.
Dynamic fares – up to two times the original prices – will be applicable on Hala Taxi services on New Year's Eve. These fares will be in place from 6pm on Sunday, December 31, to 6am the following day at the fireworks locations.
Taxi rates in Dubai depend on the taxi type, pick-up location, trip duration and distance travelled. The normal minimum taxi fare or flag down rate in Dubai is Dh12 with additional Dh1.97 per km.
According to RTA, the introduction of new flag down rates for both regular-metered taxis and Hala Taxi service will be applicable during major event days, exhibitions and international conventions at locations including World Trade Centre, Expo City, and Global Village.
RTA said in a statement: “Through these changes, (we aim) to continuously improve and develop both regular taxi services and the e-hail ride of Hala Taxi, especially during major events like New Year's Eve, which typically sees a significant increase in demand for taxi services from residents, visitors, and tourists travelling to Dubai from all over the world.”
ALSO READ:
The Hatta Honey Festival saw many local farmers showcasing their honey straight from their farms
A UN report Thursday said the human rights situation in the West Bank was rapidly deteriorating and urged Israel to 'end unlawful killings'
1 Billion Followers Summit in Dubai to bring together 7,000 participants
For pupils to have the right amount of focus and energy in the classroom they must return to their regular school routine, medical experts have highlighted
There are many benefits not just for road users but also students as well as parents
spoke to three individuals with different perspectives to learn what they would do if they won this life-altering amount
Authorities also responded to 51 traffic accidents
They are not just about making people rich but also contribute to benefiting the community and help the environment