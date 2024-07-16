Dubai students pack 9,000 school kits for low-income families

Photo: Supplied

More than 3000 students from Dubai schools came together to pack school kits for children from low-income families in the UAE. The second phase of the Dubai Cares’ Students For Students initiative saw volunteers pack 9,000 school kits for their peers.

These school kits will be distributed by Dubai Cares to various charity schools and organisations in the UAE, which will then deliver them to students before the new academic year begins. The beneficiary entities include Al Etihad Charity Foundation, Al Ihsan Charity Association, Hemaya Schools, and National Charity Schools.

According to Hassan Sawalmeh from the National Charity Schools, the initiative holds deep meaning for students from low-income families. “It brings joy and happiness to their hearts and makes them feel that they are not alone in facing life's challenges,” he said. “For volunteers, this initiative is equally important as it fosters a sense of purpose and community, allowing them to develop valuable skills and gain respect and recognition. We are grateful to Dubai Cares for leading this initiative and look forward to participating in more activities that promote humanitarian values and support the community."

Students hope to make a difference

A total of 3,573 student volunteers, as well as teachers, parents, and family members volunteered to support the education of underprivileged children.

Arianna Abraham, a student at Jumeirah College, was one of the volunteers. “We had such a great time with the school packing activity,” she said. “It was amazing to see students of all age groups working together to make this initiative truly special. Some even made handwritten postcards, and everyone ensured the bags were packed to perfection with the utmost care. Supporting local charities is so important because they address the needs of our community here in the UAE. I hope these backpacks are a nice surprise for them in the new school year.”

In the first phase of the initiative, students from various schools in Dubai organised several events including spring fairs, bake sales, and games to raise funds. These culminated in raising over Dh700,000, which Dubai Cares, part of Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), used to get essential school supplies, including school bags and stationery.

Meaningful work

