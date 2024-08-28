Dubai: Student killed in rollover accident was just 7

Photo: Dubai Police

Published: Wed 28 Aug 2024, 6:29 PM Last updated: Wed 28 Aug 2024, 7:55 PM

The student killed in an accident on Hatta-Lahbab road on Tuesday was just 7 years old, his uncle has told Khaleej Times. Mohammed Ahnaf, a Grade 2 student at a Dubai-based Indian school was one of 12 passengers crammed into the vehicle, which swerved and crashed into an iron barrier and overturned.

His uncle described him as sweet and caring and said that the boy “was always smiling.”

“We are still not sure what happened,” said Bangladeshi national Tawheed. “The vehicle was a rented car and the children were being brought home from school. We were told the driver is in jail.”

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

He said the boy’s younger brother was also in the car. “He was admitted to hospital and has been discharged today,” he said. “He is six years old. They also have a younger sister who is not old enough to go to school.”

Towheed said the family had told the younger son about his brother’s death. “He was very upset,” he said. “Since they are just 1.5 years apart, the boys were very close. He keeps saying that my brother went to “matti” which means the earth or soil in Bengali.”

According to him, the children had been studying in the school for two years.

Driver's negligence