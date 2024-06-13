E-Paper

Dubai student gets surprise reward from police for returning wallet with cash

When Ahmad found the wallet in Al Muhaisnah 4 area, he knew exactly what he had to do

by

Web Desk
Photo: Supplied
Photo: Supplied

Published: Thu 13 Jun 2024, 3:31 PM

Last updated: Fri 14 Jun 2024, 12:06 AM

A young boy in Dubai was having an ordinary day at school when the police came to surprise him with a brief recognition ceremony.

Ahmad Saleh Ali Muhammad, a student of Omar Bin Al Khattab School, was honoured after handing over a wallet with a sum of money to the police.


When Ahmad found the wallet in Al Muhaisnah 4 area, he knew exactly what he had to do. He went to Al Qusais Police Station and gave the wallet to the officers so they can find its owner.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


Col Jamal Ibrahim Ali, deputy director of Al Qusais Police Station, honoured the student in front of his peers in school, teachers, the principal, as well as other police officials.

The police gifted him with a certificate and a special token of appreciation.

Praising the boy for his honesty, Col Jamal called on members of the community to take him as a role model.

Ahmad's mother thanked the police for recognising her son. "He did his duty by handing over the wallet to Al Qusais Police Station," she said.

Web Desk


