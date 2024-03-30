Dubai student creates app for free exchange of books

Published: Sat 30 Mar 2024, 6:14 PM

Finding a solution what to do with books after the end of school year, a 17-year old Dubai student developed an app where parents and students can interact and donate, sell, or buy pre-owned books.

Rudraksh Bhandari, head boy of Delhi Private School Sharjah, said the mobile app he created “is not only aimed at making educational resources more accessible, but will also help reduce the environmental impact of book production.”

“We likewise want to nurture a vibrant community of readers by creating an interactive group of like-minded people who promote sustainability and the joy of reading,” he added.

The app, called ShareAllBooks, is available for download on Apple and Google Play stores and Apple App Store.

Simple and straightforward

Navigating the app is simple and straightforward, noted Bhandari, adding: “Users just need to register and they can browse for the books needed. They can also filter by genre or location. Users can also post a book they would like to sell or donate. Then, they can directly contact each other to meet or make arrangement for the delivery of books.

“Since the launch of the app last year, more than 200 books have exchanged hands,” said Bhandari, who also told Khaleej Times that he got messages from users who thanked him for creating a platform where they can give away books lying around for some years at home.

“Aside from donating books, users can also sell or find paperback novels and bestsellers for as low as Dh5,” added Bhandari, who was born in Kuwait and moved to the UAE with his parents in 2013, when he was 6.

“I’m happy I’m able to engage book lovers, students, parets in a more environmentally friendly and community-oriented approach to reading,” he added.

Bhandari’s next plan is to expand the reach and operation of book sharing abroad. “We can also aim to gather books here in Dubai and send them to needy schools and communities outside the UAE,” he noted.

“I believe in the importance and impact of my initiative, and I’m confident that we can sustain this in years to come,” added Bhandari.

