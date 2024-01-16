Dubai: Special airport rescue fire vehicle steals the show on day 1 of Intersec 2024

KT Photos: Angel Tesorero

Published: Tue 16 Jan 2024, 8:07 PM

An airport rescue fire vehicle (ARFF), boosting exceptional firefighting capabilities, was one of the standout exhibits on the opening day of Intersec 2024 at DWTC on Tuesday.

The specialised vehicle, which is making waves in the industry with its large tank capacity and advanced firefighting technology, is equipped to handle any runway fire or emergency.

"Intersec serves as a vital hub for buyers and suppliers, attracting a wide array of users, customers, civil defence personnel, and police forces. Everyone gathers here with a shared passion for protection, seeking the latest technologies and innovations in firefighting and life-saving solutions." Huthaifa, Sales Manager at NAFFCO, stated enthusiastically to Khaleej Times.

NAFFCO had a comprehensive portfolio of life-saving solutions at the DWTC in the Fire & Rescue section. These include state-of-the-art fire trucks, advanced fire and smoke detection technology, alarms, and cutting-edge fire systems.

Meanwhile, the premier exhibition for the safety and security industry, has become a hub for showcasing the latest innovations and advancements in fire protection and life safety.

Exhibitors are presenting groundbreaking innovations that aim to improve firefighter safety and revolutionise the field of fire protection.

Major General Prof. Dr. Mohamed Ahmed Bin Fahad, former Assistant Commander for Academic Affairs & Training at Dubai Police Academy, emphasised the importance of Intersec as a platform for addressing humankind's safety. He described the exhibition as the most significant event, focused on protecting human lives.

"It's the most important exhibition at the moment." said Dr. Mohamed Ahmed Bin Fahad.

Among the other exhibitors at the event were Hochiki Middle East, renowned for their cutting-edge solutions that prioritise saving lives and reducing risks for firefighters.

