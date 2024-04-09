Dubai: Soon, young boys to become imams as Sheikh Hamdan announces new initiative

File photo

Published: Tue 9 Apr 2024, 2:19 PM Last updated: Tue 9 Apr 2024, 3:31 PM

Dubai's initiative of training young boys to become muezzins was a big hit — so much so that now, the youth can become imams, too.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and a huge supporter of the project, on Monday announced the launch of the 'Imam Al Farij' initiative, following the success of the Muezzin Al Farij campaign.

For Dubai residents, hearing boys as young as six recite the call to prayer has been a heartwarming experience. Mums, whose sons have become muezzins in their communities, are also beaming with pride. The campaign has drawn the participation of 311 children from 51 neighbourhoods in Dubai.

Next up, young imams

These uplifting, innocent voices will soon be leading the faithful in prayer, with the launch of 'Imam Al Farij'.

The goal, Sheikh Hamdan said, was to instil Islamic and Emirati values in the youth and strengthen connections "between families and mosques".

This initiative will help "promote religious values and prepare a generation capable of serving society efficiently and responsibly", said Ahmed Darwish Al Muhairi, director-general of the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (Iacad).

"The Imam Al Farij initiative will contribute to connecting the younger generation with Islamic culture by charting a clear path that seeks to instil societal and faith values," Al Muhairi added.

Details on how children can sign up for the new initiative are yet to be announced.

(With inputs from Wam)

