Dubai: Some schools report up to 95% attendance on first day of school

Schools in Dubai reported more than 80 per cent attendance as the new academic year began for some while others returned to a second term on Monday.

Indian curriculum schools marked the beginning of a new term as majority of students across various curricula returned to their school campuses after a nearly two-month long summer break.

Institutions prepared well in advance to organise various engaging ice breaker activities between students and teachers.

Delhi Private School Principal and Director, Rashmi Nandkeolyar, said, “Good attendance and manageable traffic marked the first day of our second term. We had an impressive attendance rate of 95 per cent. Teachers, having prepared extensively over the past week, ensured a well-organised and welcoming start. Students enthusiastically began the new term through a variety of engaging activities.”

Senior students discussed internship experiences, shared summer stories, pictures and set goals for the term.

Creative activities in some schools included sharing vacation artifacts, crafting crowns and playing interactive games.

“Resetting our body clock is a bit of a challenge and although we sent letters to parents to encourage students to wake up early a few weeks prior to the holidays, some students were still sleepy,” added Nandkeolyar.

Principals across schools highlighted that they experienced a seamless start to an exciting new term with several new students being welcomed into the school community.

Sangita Chima, Amity School Dubai Principal, said, “We surprisingly witnessed about 75 per cent of attendance on day one. Students shared holiday moments and took part in ice breakers like scavenger hunt, chalk talk, and games like the olympic bingo."

