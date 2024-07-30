Dubai: 'Smart' vehicles to detect violations around Metro, Tram networks

The Dubai Police said the accident site is on the road heading towards Abu Dhabi
‘Smart’ inspection vehicles will now monitor detect violations, restricted activities and damages within Dubai Metro and Tram networks. The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has launched the trial operation of these vehicles that are equipped with cameras and use “advanced intelligence systems”. They will detect rail right-of-way areas.
Abdulrahman Al Janahi, director of Rail Right of Way, said the smart vehicles will help protect Dubai's rail infrastructure. “This technology will not only improve the efficiency of our inspections but also help us quickly identify and address any issues, ensuring the safety and reliability of our rail services. The smart inspection vehicle uses artificial intelligence to keep up with rail network advancements.”
The initiative aims to achieve full coverage of inspection areas, double the speed of preparing reports, and ensure the reliability of outputs. It also seeks to reduce human errors in the inspection process and provide solid support for making well-informed decisions.
