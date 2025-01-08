Dubai signs agreement with company for drone delivery operations

Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Chinese company Keeta Drones to develop drone delivery operations across the emirate.

The MoU signed on Wednesday “focuses on achieving the highest levels of safety and security in Dubai's skies, in alignment with local laws, regulations and international standards,” DCAA said.

In particular, the collaboration between DCAA and Keeta Drones will focus on: Assessing infrastructure requirements for designated drone zones, reviewing airspace requirements for these zones, and evaluating safety and security needs for effective and safe drone delivery operations across Dubai.

“Keeta Drones is committed to conducting its operations within designated areas in accordance with DCAA regulations,” DCAA noted.

The authority added it will provide necessary support to Keeta Drones, “including facilitating communication with relevant government entities to expedite the establishment of new drone flight paths and promote the growth of the low-altitude aviation economy in Dubai.”

“We are extremely focused on creating an attractive environment for such emerging technologies in aviation while ensuring the adequacy of our regulatory frameworks that enhance safety and security while streamlining operational processes in coordination with various government entities,” DCAA director general Mohammed Abdullah Lengawi reiterated.

Still not allowed for recreational use

Meanwhile, DCAA clarified the use of drones for recreational use is still not allowed in Dubai. This comes after the UAE's General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) lifted the ban on individual drone use on Tuesday under certain conditions. DCAA sent an advisory to some residents on Wednesday noting “that the use of drones for recreational use remains suspended in Dubai until further notice." Khaleej Times spoke to DCAA customer service staff who confirmed that the drone use suspension for recreational use is still in place. The DCAA urged the public to strictly adhere to the emirate's regulations and stay updated through its official channels. ALSO READ: Dubai: Drone use for individuals still suspended in the emirate 'until further notice'