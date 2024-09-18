Dubai Shopping Festival announces dates for 30th season

Officials noted that in today’s tech-driven world, technology is emerging as the new axis of power, with nations racing to secure their influence
Dubai Shopping Festival is set to return soon this December, with the highly anticipated retail event announcing its dates on Wednesday.
The shopping festival will begin from December 6, 2024, and run until January 12, 2025.
On its 30-year anniversary, the shopping festival will feature some of the world’s biggest A-list performers and celebrities in a line-up of live concerts including the 321 Festival.
It will also host outdoor pop-up community experiences at the Market Outside The Box (MOTB) and Canteen X, while bringing residents the biggest-ever shopping deals from over 1,000 global and local brands.
Visitors can also enjoy festive experiences, memorable New Year’s Eve celebrations, as well as trips to theme parks, outdoor adventures, beachside destinations, and chances to win life-changing prizes.
Throughout the 38 days of the festival, residents and visitors will be able to witness the free, enchanting immersive displays of Dubai Lights, fireworks, alongside daily, free to watch world-class drone shows.
The full calendar of DSF events will be unveiled soon, showcasing a comprehensive guide on how to make the most of the festival during the UAE's winter months.
