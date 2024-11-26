Dubai: Sheikha Latifa praises Palestinian women's resilience, recalls grandmother's legacy

Celebrating and empowering Arab women as the “architects of the future,” a prominent figure from Dubai’s leadership hailed their strength and emphasized that the world is “witnessing a milestone in the story of the Arab woman”.

Addressing a packed audience on the inaugural day of the Global Women’s Forum in Dubai on Tuesday, Sheikha Latifa, daughter of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, Member of Dubai Council and Member of Dubai Executive Council said, “Today, I am not here to talk about facts or statistics. Instead, I’m here to share the remarkable story of a woman whose impact has been felt across generations. This woman has defied stereotypes and outperformed in education, healthcare, military service, defence… writing history with willingness and determination. This is the ‘Arab woman’.”

Sheikha Latifa highlighted the Arab woman is not just a child, wife, mother, medic, or businesswoman; she is a trailblazer.

Arab woman, the trailblazer

Arab women's contributions have transcended the boundaries of tradition, breaking stereotypes, defying limitations, and shaping history.

“This woman practised medicine at a time when such roles were unheard of for women. She built the first field hospital, piloted a plane in 1933, and, in the 1940s, became an atomic scientist. By the 1950s, she was exploring space, and in 2021, she made history by becoming an astronaut. Along the way, she delved into literature and even won the Nobel Peace Prize. Her journey is nothing short of extraordinary, and it is this Arab woman we are celebrating today.”

She recounted that the Arab woman had been a pioneering force, leaving an indelible mark on the world.

“It is time to share this story as we have witnessed it – with pride, determination, and strength.”

“On behalf of every Arab woman, I reiterate that we are a symbol of strength.

“We don’t need new principles to reshape or emancipate us. We don’t conform to modern stereotypes or prejudices.”

Sheikha Latifa pointed out that “equality” is a way of life. The reports, studies, and validations stand as evidence of the achievements.

She pointed out that despite the challenges they face globally, Arab women draw upon an inner strength, carrying on with grace and power.

They are not just participants in progress; they are its “driving force”.

Tribute to Palestinian women

Paying a tribute to the Palestinian women. Sheikha Latifa said “Their determination, their steadfastness” in the face of adversity, is worth acknowledging.

Their resilience is a testament to the unbreakable spirit of Arab women everywhere. She noted that intellectually, the power of the Arab woman is undeniable. "Our strength, our ability to influence, and our refusal to be confined by outdated stereotypes and prejudices" are the cornerstones of change. Remembering the 'Mother of Dubai' "As an Emirati, I take great pride in the determination of the Arab woman. And when we speak of the Emirati woman, we cannot ignore the legacy of my grandmother, Sheikha Latifa bint Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan. She was a woman of incredible strength and foresight. My father His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai would often talk about how he enjoyed discussing herbal medicine with her, and how she possessed skills in horse riding and shooting that surpassed many men." "She was the voice of the people. She conveyed their concerns to my grandfather. She was the 'Mother of Dubai,'. She was the best support to my grandfather who helped Dubai develop from a modest city to a city that is admired worldwide today. This is the Arab woman I know, it's time for the world to see her that way." As a testament to this legacy, Sheikha Latifa underlined that the Arab woman has proven to be a powerful force at the heart of the transformation. "We the Arab women have long been in the epicentre of progress shaping communities with our passion and determination. We stand as pillars of strength. It's time for the world to not only celebrate the Arab woman and her achievements, but collaborate with her vision and embrace her as an essential partner in building a brighter, more inclusive future through this forum and others. We are witnessing a milestone in the story of the Arab woman, a turning point where her potential and influence are our driving force in shaping the future. Her contributions are redefining what is possible and her leadership is inspiring progress on a global scale."