Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed offers condolences on death of scholar Mohammed Ali

Structured similar to the human body, the robot can answer questions from the public
Dubai's Ruler offers his condolences on the death of Sheikh Mohammed Ali Abdul Rahman Sultan Al Olama, one of Dubai’s most prominent scholars on Wednesday.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai visited the mourning tent at Al Khawaneej Council in Dubai.
The Ruler expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to the family of the deceased, praying to God Almighty to bestow His mercy and forgiveness upon him, to grant him a place in His spacious gardens, and to inspire his family with patience and solace.
