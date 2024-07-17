Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed offers condolences on death of scholar Mohammed Ali

Photos: Wam

Published: Wed 17 Jul 2024, 8:54 PM

Dubai's Ruler offers his condolences on the death of Sheikh Mohammed Ali Abdul Rahman Sultan Al Olama, one of Dubai’s most prominent scholars on Wednesday.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai visited the mourning tent at Al Khawaneej Council in Dubai.