Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed launches new police projects worth Dh2 billion

Photo: Sheikh Mohammed/X

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai has launched on Tuesday new police projects worth Dh2 billion in the emirate of Dubai.

"As the city grows, police responsibilities and duties increase and interest in this global city accelerates. A constant truth remains: security, safety and stability are the most valuable currency and the biggest guarantee that the blessed national development journey continues and prospers," he said on X.

The new projects were launched during a visit by sheikh Mohammed to Dubai Police where he was briefed on their latest development plans.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

They include the new Dubai Police Academy building in the Al Ruwaya area, which can accommodate 2,500 male and female students.