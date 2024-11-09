Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan appoints officials to Executive Council

Photo: WAM file

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, in his capacity as Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, issued decisions relating to the appointment of deputies to the Council’s Secretary General.

Sheikh Hamdan issued Executive Council Resolution No. (86) of 2024 appointing Hamda Mohammed Jassim bin Kalban as Assistant Secretary General of The Executive Council of Dubai for the Governance Sector. He issued Executive Council Resolution No. (87) of 2024 appointing Samira Mohammed Abdulrahman Mohammed Al Rais as Assistant Secretary General of the Council for the Sustainable Development Sector.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

He also issued Executive Council Resolution No. (88) of 2024 appointing Dr. Hazza Khalfan Matar Al Nuaimi as Assistant Secretary General of the Council for the Excellence and Government Services Sector.