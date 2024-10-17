Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan announces Dh27 million grant for fishermen

A grant of Dh27 million will be disbursed to fishermen in Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, announced on Thursday.

The grant aims at boosting fishermen who carry out traditional artisanal fishing , thereby contributing to sustainable operations and increasing the emirate's fish stock.

The grant will be disbursed through coordination between the Dubai Environment and Climate Change Authority and the Dubai Fishermen's Cooperative Society