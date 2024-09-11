E-Paper

Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan announces creation of 'unified population registry'

The aim is to have a comprehensive and updated real-time data of Dubai residents

Published: Wed 11 Sep 2024, 6:54 PM

Last updated: Wed 11 Sep 2024, 7:24 PM

Dubai will soon have a unified population registry that will have a centralised, comprehensive and real-time database of residents of the emirate.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, issued a resolution in this regard on Wednesday.


The registry called the "Unified Registry of the Population of the Emirate of Dubai" will be created on the digital platform of the Dubai Data and Statistics Corporation. It will be the only official and sole source of population data for the emirate.

The database will be used in the preparation of government plans, strategies and policies. Additionally, it will help improve government services and programmes while enabling future population forecasting to guide economic and social policies.

The Dubai Data and Statistics Establishment will manage the population registry, and coordinate with government entities for gathering necessary data. The entity will also design, update, and link the registry with other records, prepare user guides, and ensure data security in collaboration with the Dubai Cyber Security Center.

Web Desk

