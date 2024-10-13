Dubai launches 'App Olympics' for individuals, teams across 4 categories

Dubai launched the App Olympics, an initiative to choose the best in the field of mobile application development, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE announced on Sunday.

In a social media post, Sheikh Hamdan said that the step comes in line with "Dubai's remarkable achievements across all sectors, especially in the digital economy field, which serves as a key pillar in achieving the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33)".

The App Olympics features four award categories: Best Youth App, Most Impactful App, Most Innovative App, and Industry of the Year – Mobile Gaming.

Winners will enjoy multiple prizes including financial rewards, digital service packages worth $150,000 to develop the winning mobile apps. They can also participate in a six-month mentorship programme at the end of the competition. Winners in each category will benefit from a media support package, as well as access to the network of partners and participants in the App Olympics.

Registration for the App Olympics is open from October 13 until November 13, 2024.

This contest is part of a series of initiatives aimed at strengthening Dubai’s position as a global hub for advanced technologies and digital innovation.

"Led by the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, as part of the ‘Create Apps in Dubai’ initiative, this competition encourages digital pioneers from around the world to be part of Dubai’s inspiring success story", the Dubai Crown Prince said.