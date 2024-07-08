Dubai: Senior citizens, people of determination can get fee exemption in new court service

File Photo. Image used for illustrative purposes

Dubai Courts today announced the launch of a service package aimed at making judicial procedures easier for senior citizens and people of determination.

Under this initiative, senior citizens and people of determination who are unable to pay legal fees may be exempted, or the payment may be postponed. Other services include financial support and debt payment of litigants from these target groups.

The new services can be obtained through the Dubai Courts' call centre, website, or service centres across the emirate.

Services involved

According to Mohammed Al Obaidli, Executive Director of the Claims Management Sector of Dubai Courts, the package involves the following services:

Shore: Voluntary legal consultation services will be offered in cooperation with accredited law firms in Dubai.

Sanad: Voluntary legal representation in cases will be offered in partnership with accredited law firms in Dubai.

Litigants who are unable to pay legal fees will be assisted by postponement or exemption of fees.

Aoun: Financially insolvent litigants who cannot pay expert costs of professional services in cases will be supported, in partnership with accredited service providers.

Courts of Goodness: Financially insolvent individuals, against whom judicial rulings were issued by Dubai Courts, will be assisted in paying their debts.

Al Adheed Services: Al Adheed Centers’ services will be provided free of charge to the targeted groups.

