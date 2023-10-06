Dubai sends third airlift of relief aid to Libya

Photos: Dubai Media Office

Published: Fri 6 Oct 2023, 7:06 PM

Dubai has dispatched over 90 metric tonnes of vital aid on Friday to people affected by Storm Daniel that recently devastated Libya.

The relief items include essential shelter materials, kitchen sets, blankets, jerry cans, and other crucial relief items provided by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC). The relief mission, employing a Boeing 747 aircraft, took off from Dubai World Central Airport early Friday morning.

It’s the third airlift of relief aid mobilised by Dubai’s International Humanitarian City (IHC) to Benghazi, Libya.

Giuseppe Saba, IHC CEO, noted: “Aligned with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, (we) remain steadfast in (our) mission to support those in need and advance the collaborative endeavours of international humanitarian responders in swiftly and efficiently preserving lives."

Khaled Khalifa, senior advisor and UNHCR’s representative to the GCC countries said: “We are grateful for our humanitarian partnership with the IHC, and the continued support for the ongoing emergency response in Libya… The generous contribution of IHC through covering the transportation costs helps bolster our efforts in distributing relief items to the worst-affected areas in the east of the country.”

Last month, Sheikh Mohammed ordered the activation of the relief airbridge to dispatch aid shipments to the individuals affected in flood-devastated eastern Libya.

Ilir Caushaj, IFRC Head of Global Logistics Hub Dubai, noted: “We are continuing the airbridge operation in airlifting humanitarian aid to Libya. e participated in facilitating the arrival of the aircraft to Benghazi airport, which carried IFRC's third air shipment from the Dubai hub of household kits, blankets, kitchen sets, and water sanitation kits, for an additional 12,500 most-in-need people who have lost their families and homes in the affected areas.”

ALSO READ: