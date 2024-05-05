Dubai: Selling your car? Here's how to remove Salik tag from old vehicle

Temperature will rise, leading to a humid night and Monday morning
Looking to say goodbye to your old vehicle? Whether due to a new purchase, or because you happen to leave the country, selling your car in the UAE involves certain steps and documents that one must be aware of.
Ranging from improving the car's condition to informing buyers transparently about documentation, many legal procedures are required before selling off the car. One of the main is the removal of the Salik tag, in order to ensure the previous owner is not charged after the vehicle ownership has been transferred to the buyer.
This may also lead to fines if there is no balance in the previous owner's Salik account.
The RTA has simplified this process, making it free of charge and protecting the seller from any hitch during the selling process. Be it a company or an individual who owns the vehicle, here's a guide to removing the crucial tag.
The documents required differ depending on whether it is an individual or a company demanding the same. In case of individuals:
Companies who want to remove the Salik tag require the following documents:
Individuals who want to remove the tag for selling purposes must provide the valid Emirates ID of the applicant.
The service for tag removal can be availed online as well as in person.
Through website, smart application and call centre, customers will receive their result instantly. Whereas through Customer Happiness Centres and Salik Customer Service Counters it may take up to 10 minutes.
