Dubai: Sea turtle released from Jumeirah Beach reaches Thailand

KT Photos: Waad Barakat

Published: Wed 12 Jun 2024, 1:57 PM Last updated: Wed 12 Jun 2024, 7:33 PM

A turtle released from Dubai, a few years ago, safely made her way over 3,000km across the Indian Ocean to the coast of Thailand in good health, tracking data has shown.

Injured turtles that are rehabilitated in Dubai are released into the open waters after they recover. They are fitted with satellite tracking devices so that authorities in Dubai can track their progress.

The animal’s journey to Thailand was revealed by an executive. The Dubai Turtle Rehabilitation Project has released 63 turtles from Jumeirah Beach.

The tracking data reveals how much distance sea turtles can cover.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Barbara Lang-Lenton, Director of the Aquarium at Jumeirah's flagship Burj Al Arab, noted that "sea turtles migrate long distances" and provided other examples of these animals travelling to nesting grounds in India, Pakistan, Oman, and places throughout the Gulf region.

Barbara Lang-Lenton

"We had turtles nesting in India, travelling to Pakistan, and all the Gulf countries. We had turtles swimming all around the Gulf and returning."

According to the executive, the project has helped rescue, rehabilitate, and release 2,175 sea turtles of four species.

"92 of them have been tracked with satellite transmitters, and this is a very big achievement for Jumeirah and the country," she said.

The Dubai Turtle Rehabilitation Project, which started 20 years ago, has been at the forefront of marine conservation in the region. The project's efforts in releasing turtles have been bolstered by growing momentum and collaborative support from governments, institutions, and the Emirati population.

Watch below, a video of a turtle being released:

The project's satellite tracking devices in turtles serve two purposes. They help researchers ensure the success of rehabilitation, and also help monitor turtle migration patterns, which can span thousands of kilometres.

"We want to make sure rehabilitation is successful, and when we release turtles back into the wild, they survive," Lang-Lenton explained. "We can share that information with the government authorities, and it can help them make decisions about what areas are more frequently visited by turtles and should be protected."