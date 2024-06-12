Dubai schools to soon have AI-qualified teachers, announces Sheikh Hamdan

Published: Wed 12 Jun 2024, 5:15 PM Last updated: Wed 12 Jun 2024, 11:20 PM

Dubai schools will soon have teachers qualified in the field of artificial intelligence.

On Wednesday, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, announced the launch of a programme to impart training in the use of AI and its applications for teachers in the emirate.

The top 10 teachers who effectively integrate AI into their teaching practices will be recognised with awards totalling Dh1-million during the next edition of the AI Retreat in April 2025.

The programme is in line with the recently launched Dubai Universal Blueprint for Artificial Intelligence (DUB.AI).

"Our aim is to create an educational system that equips our students with future-ready tools and provides an optimal learning environment supported by AI technologies. Investing in education is an investment in Dubai's present and future." said Sheikh Hamdan.