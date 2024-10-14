Dubai school travel time cut by up to 20%: How road upgrades make drop-offs easier for some parents

A school bus stuck in slow-moving traffic on Mohamed bin Zayed Road near the Sharjah National Paints area, heading toward Dubai. (Photo: KT file)

Several school zones across Dubai have seen a 15 to 20 per cent reduction in travel time, according to many parents. This improvement is being attributed to extensive road upgrades covering a total of 37 schools.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has widened streets leading to the schools, added extra parking spaces for both staff and parents, enhanced school entrances and exits, and introduced traffic diversions in the surrounding areas.

Additionally, the authority has paved parking areas in front of schools and designated specific zones to ensure safe student pick-up and drop-off.

New drop-off zone, parking spaces

Sarah Ramsey, a British expat whose children go to Safa British school, said, “They built a new drop zone at one of the other gates. When parents abide by the rules and follow the instructions of the traffic marshals directing the traffic, it works brilliantly. It's made drop-off much easier. There's a big sand area that we park in for pick-up because it's easier to get in and out of. It probably saves me 10-15 minutes."

Sarah Ramsey

Ramsey highlighted that hiccups happen when a few parents don't park in the parking spaces and then “double park and block the way”.

“But when they don't, it's actually very quick to drive up and drop them off in the mornings, it's a little bit more complicated at pick up because I still have a child young enough that we have to go in and get there from the class.”

RTA's completed works have benefited several key areas, including Kings' School Dubai on Umm Suqeim Street, The International School of Choueifat and Dubai College on Hessa Street, Al Safa Schools Complex, School of Research Science in Al Warqa 4, Al Qusais Schools Complex, Al Mizhar Schools Complex, Nad Al Sheba Schools Complex, and Al Tawar Schools Complex 2.

On the road upgrades, Springs resident Ritu Agarwal said, “I can drop my son off at Choueifat in 10 minutes and easily return in another 10 minutes. Over the years, the RTA has significantly improved the road network, especially around school zones. As a parent with a child who has been attending this school for years, I can clearly see the work in progress across the city.”

Ritu Agarwal

These enhancements are a key aspect of the city's broader strategy to improve road network efficiency, especially around school zones. They are designed to benefit various road users, including teaching staff, bus drivers, and students’ families while prioritising the safety of all those on the roads in Dubai.

New service lane

Deblina Saha, parent of two Gems Modern Academy (GMA) students, said, “RTA has created a new service lane or a single road that helps us to avoid the Repton school traffic altogether. Now there is a new road while entering GMA. That has helped parents a lot. Just opposite the school, there is a sand area, and we have all started parking there, so life has become much easier for all of us.

Deblina Saha

"But I don’t know how long we’ll be allowed to do that as there is some ongoing construction work in that area. If the sand area is restricted for parking, then accessing this new road will prove to be a challenge and we’ll have to drive all the way before we hit a U-turn and, in effect, we’ll again be faced with the Repton School traffic. However, for now, we have some respite. I reach home in Oud Mehta in 25 minutes from Nad Al Sheba once my children are seated in the car. Earlier it used to take more time, easily almost an hour because of the traffic.”

Parents arrive early to secure prime parking

Meanwhile, certain parents who’ve not benefited from any road works yet urge the authorities to ease congestion around other school areas as well.

French expat Christine Quartier La Tente, whose daughter goes to Raffles World Academy (RWA), said, “I always arrive a bit earlier than the others. My daughter finishes at 2.50 pm and I make sure that I am there to pick her up at 2.40pm, even at 2.30pm sometimes. If you arrive earlier, then you know where to park and know how to quickly exit on the street without getting stuck. Some parents sometimes tend to park on pavements as well as outside people’s villas. It’s utter chaos. There are two other schools, namely, Dubai College and Choueifat, and over the years traffic has become horrendous on that road."

Christine Quartier La Tente "However, a service road was constructed that catered to Dubai College and Choueifat but people still end up blocking lanes that are meant for driving. Some parents jump the line and it's really unsafe. I don't see much of an improvement in my child's school. However, this lane does benefit some road users in other schools that are along the line." Some parents remain near school on Fridays Shun Khin Shun Lae Tha, a Myanmar expat living in the UAE, shared her challenges with the traffic during school drop-offs and pick-ups. Her daughter attends Greenfield International School in Dubai Investment Park (DIP), while the family resides in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC). Shun Khin Shun Lae Tha "Although the drive to school typically takes less than 20 minutes, we leave the house at 7am though the school starts at 8am. We do this just to avoid traffic. Being just five minutes late can result in heavy congestion and long queues to enter the school. After dropping her off, the return is equally challenging, often taking 35 to 40 minutes due to the traffic." Shun added, "On Fridays, since the school day ends at 12 pm, I usually stay in the area after drop-off, either grabbing breakfast or running errands to avoid the hassle of driving back home only to return a few hours later for pickup."