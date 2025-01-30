Dubai: Save up to 90% on top brands, win luxury cars, cash prizes at DSF Final Sale

It will run from Friday, January 31 to Sunday, February 2 across 2,000 stores in the city
The popular Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) may have wrapped up its 30th edition earlier this month but residents and visitors can still get some great bargains in the DSF Final Sale from Friday, January 31 to Sunday, February 2.
Shoppers can save up to 90 per cent off on 500 top brands across 2,000 stores in the city over the three days.
Apart from the last-minute deals, shoppers also have the chance to win prizes in raffle draws including brand-new cars like Nissan Patrol SE Titanium, BMW 8 Series and Jetour 2025 X90 Plus. Shoppers also have the chance to win cash prizes, luxury watches, gift cards.
Shoppers at Mercato and Town Centre Jumeirah have the opportunity to win a brand-new Jetour 2025 X90 Plus when spending through the PrivilegePLUS app.
Dubai Hills Mall offers the chance to win cash prizes and a BMW 8 Series with a minimum spend of Dh250, while Ibn Battuta Mall presents the opportunity to win a Nissan Patrol SE Titanium upon spending Dh150.
At Wafi City, spending Dh300 or more unlocks daily prizes, including luxury watches from Rivoli. Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, and City Centre Deira is rewarding shoppers who spend Dh300 with the chance to win 300,000 SHARE points, equivalent to Dh30,000.
Meanwhile, at Dubai Festival City Mall, spending Dh300 and uploading receipts to the BLUE app gives shoppers the chance to win Dh3,000 in gift cards.
DSF began on December 6, 2024, and ran until January 12, 2025.
On its 30-year anniversary, the shopping festival featured some of the world’s biggest A-list performers and celebrities in a line-up of live concerts including the 321 Festival.
Visitors also enjoyed festive experiences, memorable New Year’s Eve celebrations, as well as trips to theme parks, outdoor adventures, beachside destinations, and chances to win life-changing prizes.
Throughout the 38 days of the festival, residents and visitors witnessed the free, enchanting immersive displays of Dubai Lights, fireworks, alongside daily, free to watch world-class drone shows.
