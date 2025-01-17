Dubai: Salik's variable toll rates to begin January 31; Dh6 to apply during peak hours

Photo: File

Salik’s variable road toll pricing in Dubai will begin on January 31 this year, the company announced on Friday.

During weekdays, the toll will be Dh6 during morning peak hours (6am to 10am) and evening peak hours (4pm to 8pm). For off-peak hours, between 10am and 4pm, and from 8pm to 1am, the toll will be Dh4. On Sundays, excluding public holidays, special occasions, or major events, the toll will be Dh4 throughout the day and free from 1am to 6am.

The above rates are applicable for all days of the year, except during Ramadan when there will be different variable pricing timings.

During Ramadan the rates will be: Dh6 during weekday peak hours from 9am to 5pm; and Dh4 during weekday off-peak hours from 7am to 9am, and 5pm to 2am the following day.

Tariif is free between 2am and 7am Monday to Saturday during Ramadan.

On Sundays (except during public holidays and major events), Salik fee will be Dh4 throughout the day from 7am to 2am; and free from 2am to 7am.

Salik noted there is no change to the charges method when passing through Al Safa North and Al Safa South toll gates, as well as Al Mamzar North and Al Mamzar South toll gates when passing the toll gates in the same direction within one hour.

Currently, Salik is charging a fixed fee of Dh4 every time a vehicle passes any of the 10 toll gates across the city.

Changes in parking fees Meanwhile, the Variable Parking Tariff Policy is scheduled for implementation by the end of March 2025. The policy sets fees at Dh6 per hour for premium parking spaces and Dh4 per hour for other public paid parking spaces during morning peak hours (8am to 10am) and evening peak hours (4pm to 8pm). The tariffs will remain unchanged during off-peak hours, from 10am to 4pm, and from 8 pm to 10pm. Parking will be free at night, from 10pm to 8am, and all day on Sundays. The Congestion Pricing Policy for event areas introduces a fee of Dh25 per hour for public paid parking spaces near event zones. This policy will be rolled out initially around the Dubai World Trade Centre during major events starting February 2025, according to Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA). ALSO READ: Dubai: Salik expects up to Dh110-million additional revenue with dynamic pricing UAE employees demand higher housing, transport allowances amidst rising rents, Salik tolls