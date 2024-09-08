Dubai Safari Park announces opening date for 6th season

There is a growing demand for authentic, locally-produced products in the market
Dubai Safari Park will kick off its sixth season on October 1, the outdoor destination announced. According to the Dubai Municipality, the park has undergone significant upgrades during the summer off-season.
More details on the new experiences and attractions will be announced in the coming weeks, the municipality said.
Ahmad Al Zarouni, director of Public Parks and Recreational Facilities at the civic body, said: “Our new season opening will mark an exciting chapter in Dubai’s ongoing efforts to promote tourism by giving Dubai visitors the chance to experience wildlife in a way that is completely new for the region.”
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Visitors of the outdoor destination can explore the park either on foot or via a shuttle train that connects six uniquely themed zones, the municipality said.
Each zone offers close-up encounters with a variety of wildlife and includes educational and immersive activities that highlight animal welfare and the park’s conservation efforts. Additionally, popular live presentations by expert zoologists will return, providing an engaging look at the wonders of the animal world.
“We pride ourselves on reimagining the way people experience wildlife in Dubai, enabling guests of all ages to connect with animals in a way that’s fun, educational, and respectful,” Al Zarouni added.
Dubai Safari Park is home to over 3,000 animals representing 78 mammal species, 50 varieties of reptiles, and 111 kinds of birds.
As the sixth season begins, visitors can look forward to exploring the park's expansive landscape and interacting with its diverse array of animals, all within environments thoughtfully designed to cater to the needs of each species.
Aside from Dubai Safari Park, another popular attraction in the emirate has also set the stage for its upcoming season. Global Village has announced that its 29th season is slated to begin on October 16 and will continue until May 11, 2025.
Global Village remains closed during the summer months, along with other popular destinations such as Al Wasl Plaza, Expo City Dubai and Dubai Miracle Garden.
As September ushers in the final stretch of summer, UAE residents can expect a gradual decrease in temperatures. The arrival of the autumn equinox on September 23 will mark this shift, as the Sun aligns directly with the equator, leading to nearly equal daylight and darkness across both hemispheres. This marks a refreshing transition to the cooler months ahead.
With summer drawing to a close, other popular destinations are also gearing up to open its gates to the public and welcome visitors once more.
ALSO READ:
There is a growing demand for authentic, locally-produced products in the market
It's particularly important for students to prioritise adequate sleep in the first few months of the school year, said doctors
There are dedicated tracks that take cyclists from the hustle and bustle of the city to the most tranquil and remote parts of the desert
They also discussed several issues of mutual interest and exchanged views on the latest regional and international developments
The auction at the ongoing 21st Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition attracted hundreds of bidders
He has held senior roles driving revenue growth at several global media brands
The fox was first recorded in the country's mountains as recently as 1995 and has only been documented sporadically since
We have been blessed with newfound wealth, but others are grappling with unimaginable loss, they said