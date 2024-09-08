Dubai Safari Park announces opening date for 6th season

Photo: Supplied

Published: Sun 8 Sep 2024, 3:52 PM Last updated: Sun 8 Sep 2024, 4:26 PM

Dubai Safari Park will kick off its sixth season on October 1, the outdoor destination announced. According to the Dubai Municipality, the park has undergone significant upgrades during the summer off-season.

More details on the new experiences and attractions will be announced in the coming weeks, the municipality said.

Ahmad Al Zarouni, director of Public Parks and Recreational Facilities at the civic body, said: “Our new season opening will mark an exciting chapter in Dubai’s ongoing efforts to promote tourism by giving Dubai visitors the chance to experience wildlife in a way that is completely new for the region.”

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Visitors of the outdoor destination can explore the park either on foot or via a shuttle train that connects six uniquely themed zones, the municipality said.

Photo: Supplied

Each zone offers close-up encounters with a variety of wildlife and includes educational and immersive activities that highlight animal welfare and the park’s conservation efforts. Additionally, popular live presentations by expert zoologists will return, providing an engaging look at the wonders of the animal world.

“We pride ourselves on reimagining the way people experience wildlife in Dubai, enabling guests of all ages to connect with animals in a way that’s fun, educational, and respectful,” Al Zarouni added.

Dubai Safari Park is home to over 3,000 animals representing 78 mammal species, 50 varieties of reptiles, and 111 kinds of birds.

Photo: Supplied