Dubai: RTA updates rules for outdoor advertising

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Thursday released an updated manual governing outdoor advertising across the city aimed at “prioritising the safety and security of pedestrians and road users".
The 112-page Out-of-Home (OOH) Advertising Manual – issued in collaboration with Dubai Municipality and Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism – details the types of images, measurements, lighting, dimensions, locations, and more for outdoor advertising.
Here are the salient points of the outdoor advertising manual:
RTA clarified the following items are not covered by the manual and can be permitted for installation only if the asset under consideration does not hamper the existing signages in terms of visibility and road safety:
RTA noted any deviations to this guideline must have an exceptional approval from the technical committee appointed by RTA and Dubai Municipality. At any given point, RTA or DM have the authority to remove the any asset, if found non-compliant.
More details and explanation about the updated can be found on RTA website: https://www.rta.ae/links/out-of-home-advertising.pdf.
