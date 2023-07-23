Dubai: RTA to construct 9 rest stops for trucks across emirate, amid searing heat

Amid the searing heat, the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai is constructing 9 trucks rest stops and lay-bys across several hotspots.

The project includes 3 Integrated Trucks Lay-bys: one in partnership with the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and two in partnership with Almutakamela Vehicle Testing and Registration.

RTA will also construct 16 Truck Rest Stops across Dubai in six key locations, strategic roads, and logistic cities that attract a huge number of trucks daily.

Locations include Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Emirates Road, Dubai-Hatta Road, Dubai-Al Ain Road, Jebel Ali – Lehbab Road, and Al Aweer Road. The total area of the 19 trucks rest stops and lay-bys is over 300,000 square metres, with a capacity to accommodate over 1,000 trucks and heavy vehicles.

The three Integrated Trucks Lay-bys provide a host of services that step up the safety and wellbeing of drivers such as diesel-refuelling stations, motels, maintenance workshops, restaurants, administrative buildings, prayer rooms, driving training centres, clinics, pharmacies, exchange shops, laundry, and other support services and facilities for the safety and wellbeing of heavy vehicle drivers.

The Truck Rest Stops include service facilities, prayer rooms, diesel refuelling stations, restaurants, maintenance workshops, and rest areas for drivers.

The three Integrated Trucks Lay-bys encompass a total area of over 226,000 square metres, each with a capacity ranging from 120 to 200 trucks and heavy vehicles. The Lay-by undertaken by Almutakamela Vehicle Testing and Registration is located on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road near Jebel Ali Free Zone and Al Maktoum International Airport. It spans 100,000 square metres with a capacity of about 200 trucks. The second layby, which is undertaken by Adnoc, is situated near Emirates Road, next to the Al Tayy Racetrack.

It boasts an area of 76,000 square metres and has a capacity of 150 trucks. The third layby, which is also undertaken by Almutakamela, is located nearby the entry to the Dubai Industrial City (DIC) and covers 51,000 square metres with a capacity of approximately 120 trucks.

On the other hand, each of the Trucks Rest Stops spans an area from 5,000 to 10,000 square metres, with a capacity to accommodate 30 to 40 trucks.

Wellbeing of drivers

His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, RTA was delighted with this partnership with the private sector and the increased involvement of private firms in infrastructure and service projects.

Mattar Al Tayer, director-general and chairman of the RTA. Photo: Supplied

“The agreement reached with ADNOC and Almutakamela to build and operate these Trucks Rest Stops and Lay-bys aims to raise the profile of Dubai as a global hub for logistical transport besides enhancing the safety and well-being of drivers by providing amenities and services needed in their daily lives,” noted Al Tayer.

