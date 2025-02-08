Dubai: RTA announces temporary closure of Al Qudra track for cycling race on Sunday

Photos: Dubai Media Office

Cycling tracks in the Al Qudra area will be closed on Sunday, February 9, for the desert cycling race, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said on Saturday.

The cycling tracks in Al Qudra will be closed from 7am till 6pm for the cycling race which is part of the 9th edition of the Al Salam Cycling Championship.

The race will start at 1.30pm in the sandy area next to the track and will last for four hours, the RTA said. The cycling tracks will reopen once the race ends, the transport authority added.

The event, which is the third stage of the Al Salam Cycling Championship, will be held within the Al Marmoom Conservation Reserve, and promises a challenging course, taking cyclists through sand dunes and rocky trails.

Competitors can choose between two routes — Sarouq Al Hadid (52km) and Al Ashoosh (57km). The race also includes a timed sprint segment at Areeqib Brashi.

The championship will conclude with the Women’s Race on Sunday, February 16 at the Al Marmoom Conservation Reserve. This final event will feature two races — 107km race for Emirati cyclists and a 136km elite race open to all resident female athletes and members of the GCC Cycling Federation.