Dubai: RTA announces temporary closure of 6 roads for Burj to Burj 2025 Half Marathon

The authority also asked drivers to plan their journeys ahead and depart early so as to ensure a smooth arrival to their destination
Photo: RTA/X
Certain roads in Dubai will be temporarily closed on Sunday, February 9, for the Burj to Burj 2025 Half Marathon, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Saturday.
The Burj to Burj 2025 Half Marathon will take place from 6am to 9.30am.
Certain roads will be affected during the duration of the 21.1km-race, RTA said.
The roads that will affected will be:
Watch the video of the marathon route map below:
The iconic race will see participants take part a unique marathon between two architectural marvels — Burj Khalifa and Burj Arab.
The marathon will start from the ‘most beautiful building in the world’ — the Museum of the Future and head towards Al Mustaqbal Street and then to Lower Financial Centre Street. The marathon will finish behind Umm Suqeim Park.
Participants will pass through iconic locations like Sheikh Zayed Road, Downtown Dubai and Jumeirah Beach Road.
